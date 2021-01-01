 Loading…

  5. Star Cookies (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)
Hybrid

Star Cookies (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)

by Jetpacks

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Star Cookie

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, Star Cookie crosses GSC and Stardawg to create a delicious trichome-packed strain. Big buds come from GSC genetics with a heavy dose of resin thanks to the Stardawg influence. Star Cookie buds offer a creamy cookies terpene profile that balances out the more potent gassy and piney influences.

