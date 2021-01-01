Star Killer (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Star Killer
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.