 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Star Killer (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
Indica

Star Killer (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Star Killer (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review