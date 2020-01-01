 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Strawberry Diesel 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter
Hybrid

Strawberry Diesel 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Diesel 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this strain

Strawberry Diesel

Strawberry Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.