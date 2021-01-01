 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Strawberry Kush (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Hybrid

Strawberry Kush (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Kush (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review