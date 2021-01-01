Strawberry Kush (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
