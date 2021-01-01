 Loading…

Super Glue (1 Gram Hybrid Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Superglue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

