  5. Super Jack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
Sativa

Super Jack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Jack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Make sure you're strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Super Jack

Super Jack
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

