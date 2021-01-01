 Loading…

  5. Tangie Cookies (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)
Sativa

Tangie Cookies (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Tangie Cookies (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Tangie Cookies

Tangie Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.   

