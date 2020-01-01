 Loading…
The Void (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

by Jetpacks

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this strain

The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.