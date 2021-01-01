 Loading…

Sativa

Vortex 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Vortex 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Vortex

Vortex
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007. 

