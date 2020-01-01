Introducing Jett Cannabis, the newest producer of pure, uncut CO2 oil in Colorado. We consider ourselves cannabis connoisseurs, and will never sell anything that we wouldn't purchase ourselves. We never add any outside chemicals, or doctor our vape product in any way. All flavor comes directly from original cannabis terpenes, through preservation in the extraction process. Each batch of oil goes through three rounds of winterization where it is frozen for at least 12 hours and filtered to remove all unwanted plant fats and waxes. We do our best to match all of our extractions and blends with descriptions that help pair you with your desired effect and flavor. Our Cerami-coil vapor cartridges do not utilize a wick, and offer a fully ceramic delivery method. This ensures that we can heat our oil at a lower vapor temperature, as the coil does not have to heat through the wick. This also ensures no burning of a wick, giving that harsh taste and throat burn. Our first product line, the "Enthusiast" Cartridge, is for frequent cannabis enjoyment. Its THC content exceeds 50%, and is naturally flavored by preserving the terpenes throughout the extraction and purification process. We do not sure any cutting agents to dilute our oil, as our ceramic cartridges work great with pure CO2 oil with our extraction methods. Each cartridge comes fully equipped to go our of the door, with all warning labels built into our reusable gunny sack packaging, and child resistant dube tubes holding the cartridges inside. We offer a full refund of Jett Cannabis cartridges that are used with a Jett Brand VP1.0 510 battery. We cannot ensure the proper voltage going to the cartridge otherwise, which may result in an atomizer blowout