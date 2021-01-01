 Loading…

Indica

3 Bears Kush Live Sugar Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent 3 Bears Kush Live Sugar Concentrate 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We grew this strain on the Jetty Farm because it’s a perfect cross of the things we love: Classic OG fuel with a little bit of sweetness for a heady, relaxing high. We keep it UNREFINED, minimally-processed and single source so you don’t miss any of what this strain wants to give us. Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

