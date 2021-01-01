 Loading…

Hybrid

Biscotti UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

by Jetty Extracts

This mildly sweet, floral strain hails from the Cookies family. A cross of GSC with Gelato #25 and South Florida OG, the dynamic flavor profile also has an earthy skunkiness to it. Mellow, but uplifting, with a little something for everyone, it’s a versatile hybrid we think is capable of delighting a wide variety of palates. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

Biscotti

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

