  5. Blue Dream Gold Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Blue Dream Gold Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Apparel Hats Blue Dream Gold Cartridge 1g

About this product

Blue Dream is a favorite with cultivators and consumers alike, gaining popularity on the West Coast over a decade ago. It is now one of the most recognized strains in cannabis. A cross of DJ Short Blueberry x SC Haze, the dark berry fruit flavors really pop with a high that’s clear-headed and euphoric. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

