About this product

Blueberry Muffin has our lab smelling like a bakery. This Afghani x Blueberry cross has a powerful aroma that quickly puts you into a waking, dreamlike state. Its berry forward sweetness is complemented with a smooth, creamy finish. Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.