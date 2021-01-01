 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Muffin Live Sugar Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Muffin Live Sugar Concentrate 1g

About this product

Blueberry Muffin has our lab smelling like a bakery. This Afghani x Blueberry cross has a powerful aroma that quickly puts you into a waking, dreamlike state. Its berry forward sweetness is complemented with a smooth, creamy finish. Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

