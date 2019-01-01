 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Just like Jetty Gold oil, Botanic is a hand-crafted and triple-distilled THC oil. Chai is a mix of natural cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom and ginger flavors for a spicy-yet-smooth (and potent) flavor experience. 500mg ceramic CCELL™ cartridge with wood tip for use with 510 vape pen battery.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.