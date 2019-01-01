About this product
Just like Jetty Gold oil, Botanic is a hand-crafted and triple-distilled THC oil. Chai is a mix of natural cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom and ginger flavors for a spicy-yet-smooth (and potent) flavor experience. 500mg ceramic CCELL™ cartridge with wood tip for use with 510 vape pen battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.