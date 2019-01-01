About this product
Orange zest, lemongrass, citrus herbs and a hint of licorice...You’ve come a long way since that weed you smoked in college. Jetty Botanic Orange Peel Anise blends premium triple-distilled THC oil with natural flavors for a unique and tangy citrus profile. And like all Jetty oils, there’s no unwanted additives…nothing but natural, zesty goodness. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge with wood tip for 510 thread battery.
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.