Just like Jetty Gold oil, Botanic is a hand-crafted and triple-distilled THC oil. Mixed with natural vanilla and chamomile for a subtle, smooth, and highly potent experience. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge with wood tip compatible with 510 thread battery.
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.