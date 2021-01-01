Crabcakes & Cannabis Beanie
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 42.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
One of the first strains to come off the Jetty Farm, Cannalope Haze is big on the fruity notes. Because it’s single source 100% live resin, you’ll definitely catch some notes of cantaloupe, honeydew and mango with a little bit of earthiness behind it, while the Haze brings out the uplifting, energetic vibes. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
Be the first to review this product.