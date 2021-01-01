About this product

One of the first strains to come off the Jetty Farm, Cannalope Haze is big on the fruity notes. Because it’s single source 100% live resin, you’ll definitely catch some notes of cantaloupe, honeydew and mango with a little bit of earthiness behind it, while the Haze brings out the uplifting, energetic vibes. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.