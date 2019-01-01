 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Blend

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

Pre-filled vapor cartridge containing 100% hand-crafted high-CBD cannabis oil. We harness the effects of the entire plant, rather than Cannabidiol in isolation. The nuance of botanical flavor is preserved by re-introducing terpenes during the final stages of refinement. The 2:1 CBD to THC ratio makes for a mellow, "daytime rider" experience with full-spectrum benefits. As with all of our products, there are no glycols, additives, or unwanted byproducts.

About this strain

CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.