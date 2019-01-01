About this product
Pre-filled vapor cartridge containing 100% hand-crafted high-CBD cannabis oil. We harness the effects of the entire plant, rather than Cannabidiol in isolation. The nuance of botanical flavor is preserved by re-introducing terpenes during the final stages of refinement. The 2:1 CBD to THC ratio makes for a mellow, "daytime rider" experience with full-spectrum benefits. As with all of our products, there are no glycols, additives, or unwanted byproducts.
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.