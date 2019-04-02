stonybologna_ on April 2nd, 2019

What can't you do with this thing? I love the dablicator for one reason: you can do so much with it! I have dabbed with it before, but the greatest usage for me is using it as an edible. The oil is ready to be consumed straight out of the applicator if needed. This is great for times when I'm out of weed or cannot smoke because of where I am. I have put it in my coffee, on a cracker for a quick high or even straight onto my tongue. It's great for a topper on already prepared food. Pull this out at a party with your friends and give them a quick dab on their pizza, they'll love you forever. The oil is very viscous and easy to apply with the applicator. I'm currently using their Maui Wowie one and the flavor is slightly sweet with an earthy aftertaste. The high relieves stress and leaves you with a happy, energized high. :)