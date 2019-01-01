About this product

When we’re brainstorming something as integral to the product lineup as our CBD Blend, we often work our way back to something more familiar. That’s how the Dablicator™ Oil Applicator CBD was born. We combined the simple twist and click application of our compact oil dispensing device with 1 g of full-spectrum, high-CBD wax concentrate for a safe, convenient, alternative method of consumption. Purse and pocket-friendly, our proprietary oil dispensing device is easy to use. Just twist and click to load the desired amount of oil from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction with a heat-resistant tip for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, food or drink. The takeaway: versatility and convenience for enjoying effects associated with Cannabidiol.