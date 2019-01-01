 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dablicator™ Oil Applicator CBD

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

When we’re brainstorming something as integral to the product lineup as our CBD Blend, we often work our way back to something more familiar. That’s how the Dablicator™ Oil Applicator CBD was born. We combined the simple twist and click application of our compact oil dispensing device with 1 g of full-spectrum, high-CBD wax concentrate for a safe, convenient, alternative method of consumption. Purse and pocket-friendly, our proprietary oil dispensing device is easy to use. Just twist and click to load the desired amount of oil from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction with a heat-resistant tip for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, food or drink. The takeaway: versatility and convenience for enjoying effects associated with Cannabidiol.

About this strain

CBD OG

CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.