About this product
Small-batch crafted cannabis concentrate sourced from the Santa Cruz Mountains. Do-Si-Dos is well-known for inducing release and ease throughout the body. Dispensing oil is messy and imprecise. The Dablicator™ Oil Applicator keeps things real. A purse and pocket-friendly oil dispensing device containing Jetty Extracts' finest cannabis wax concentrate, simply twist and click to load the desired amount from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction and the heat-resistant tip is safe for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, or ingesting directly. No mess, no scary-looking syringes like in the old days. The takeaway: versatility and convenience with your choice of high-quality strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.