About this product

Reckless Rainbow is grown in the Emerald Triangle. Carefully selected cannabis-derived terpenes lend this hybrid a bright, sweet, and tropical taste. Dispensing oil is messy and imprecise. The Dablicator™ keeps things real. A purse and pocket-friendly oil dispensing device containing Jetty Extracts' finest cannabis wax concentrate, simply twist and click to load the desired amount from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction and the heat-resistant tip is safe for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, or ingesting directly. No mess, no scary-looking syringes like in the old days. The takeaway: versatility and convenience with your choice of high-quality strains.