by Jetty Extracts

About this product

Reckless Rainbow is grown in the Emerald Triangle. Carefully selected cannabis-derived terpenes lend this hybrid a bright, sweet, and tropical taste. Dispensing oil is messy and imprecise. The Dablicator™ keeps things real. A purse and pocket-friendly oil dispensing device containing Jetty Extracts' finest cannabis wax concentrate, simply twist and click to load the desired amount from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction and the heat-resistant tip is safe for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, or ingesting directly. No mess, no scary-looking syringes like in the old days. The takeaway: versatility and convenience with your choice of high-quality strains.

Rainbow

Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.