About this product
Super Lemon Haze is potent sativa-driven concentrate that tastes citrusy sweet and earthy. Grown in Southern Humboldt County, every batch of this much-loved strain undergoes clean BHO extraction, multiple-stage testing and refinement. Dispensing oil is messy and imprecise. The Dablicator™ Oil Applicator keeps things real. A purse and pocket-friendly oil dispensing device containing Jetty Extracts' finest cannabis wax concentrate, simply twist and click to load the desired amount from the chamber to the metal tip. Each click indicates 0.01 g of oil. The chamber is made of durable plastic construction and the heat-resistant tip is safe for applying a dab to your joint, glass piece, or ingesting directly. No mess, no scary-looking syringes like in the old days. The takeaway: versatility and convenience with your choice of high-quality strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.