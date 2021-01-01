About this product

Enjoy this one for the planet, knowing that Jetty will donate a portion of proceeds to organizations working to protect our oceans. This limited-edition blend of Sky OG and Lava Cake is big on classic OG gas. Spice and pine notes also shine through in this uplifting hybrid, with hints of vanilla and chocolate. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.