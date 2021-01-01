Fire OG Gold PAX Era Pod .5g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A classic member of the Kush family, this slightly spicy indica kicks off with an uplifting, euphoric vibe then moves into heavy relaxation mode. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.