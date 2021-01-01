 Loading…

  5. Funshine UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Funshine UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Apparel Hats Funshine UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We took two of our favorite strains from the Jetty Farm, Sky OG and Cannalope Haze, and combined them to make a unique and tasty hybrid of fruity, melon flavors with a subtle OG, peppery finish. The name says it all: This UNREFINED Live Resin will take you straight to a sunny and relaxing day at the beach. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

