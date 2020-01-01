 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. G4 OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

G4 OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges G4 OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hand-crafted oil for high-end hardware. Jetty likes to think of their PAX Era Pod lineup as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Making live resin starts with the highest grade, fresh frozen whole-plant cannabis. GG#4 is a “Glue" strain bred down from some great Chemdawg and Sour Diesel phenos. It has the classic gas and fuel notes that we all love from old school Sour D. It tastes like you're smoking fresh from the stalk. A euphoric high, this one's likely to make you feel happy and bubbly. *Requires PAX Era Battery.*

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.