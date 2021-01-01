 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Gelato is a pretty intense high and a solid choice for relaxing while still keeping focus. Keeping it UNREFINED preserves the great up-front fruit flavor with hints of earthy Kush on the exhale. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Consumers can rejoice knowing that there are mutliple varities of this much-treasured strain, including Gelato #33, Gelato #41, Gelato #45, and Gelato #3. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review