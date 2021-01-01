Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
About this product
Gelato is a pretty intense high and a solid choice for relaxing while still keeping focus. Keeping it UNREFINED preserves the great up-front fruit flavor with hints of earthy Kush on the exhale. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Consumers can rejoice knowing that there are mutliple varities of this much-treasured strain, including Gelato #33, Gelato #41, Gelato #45, and Gelato #3. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
