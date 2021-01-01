About this product

This pairing is all about potency and flavor, with a seriously uplifting sativa high. The flower’s dense trichomes lead to sticky buds (hence ""Gorilla Glue""), which means an extra-heavy terpene and cannabinoid profile. Mix in the melon, mango and earthy flavor notes from the Cannalope Haze UNREFINED Live Resin and you’ve got a big-time potent and tasty preroll. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.