Gold

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

How do we know Jetty Gold is clean, pure and potent? Because we make it that way. Starting with hand-selected cannabis sourced from sun-grown farms, we use three stages of refinement to craft our unique oils: primary extraction, cold-filtering then polish. Cannabis-derived terpenes are blended back into the final product for that distinctive, natural flower flavor. Gold contains no byproducts, particulates or additives, and every hand-crafted batch tests upwards of 80% THC. The upshot: maximum head and body high.

hi2

4.5. Nice high via the Maui Wowie cartridge. Convenient with the breath activated battery!

drod233

You can taste that classic OG earthy taste as soon as you pull and it’s followed by very nice hint taste of pine afterwards. I enjoyed the high it was a clean well balanced high. I definitely felt hint aspects of a couch lock coming on but it wasn’t so sedating where I was so baked I couldn’t do anything. I will definitely be getting Tahoe OG again.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.