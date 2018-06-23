AlvinSteelflex
on June 23rd, 2018
An overpowering Indica
Do-Si-Dos is a nighttime favorite for its strong and steady euphoric effects. Strain-specific Gold is clean, pure and potent because we make it that way. We work with the best farmers to source the best flowers in California. Every small batch undergoes rigorous testing, expert extraction and multiple stages of refinement to be considered Jetty Gold. The strain's own whole-plant terpenes are reintroduced to the finished oil for that distinctive, natural flower flavor. Contains no by-products, particulates or additives.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.