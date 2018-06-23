 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gold (Do-Si-Dos)

Gold (Do-Si-Dos)

by Jetty Extracts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Gold (Do-Si-Dos)

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is a nighttime favorite for its strong and steady euphoric effects. Strain-specific Gold is clean, pure and potent because we make it that way. We work with the best farmers to source the best flowers in California. Every small batch undergoes rigorous testing, expert extraction and multiple stages of refinement to be considered Jetty Gold. The strain's own whole-plant terpenes are reintroduced to the finished oil for that distinctive, natural flower flavor. Contains no by-products, particulates or additives.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.