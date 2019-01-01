About this product
Super Lemon Haze is grown in Southern Humboldt County. An award-winning, much-loved strain known for its consistently uplifting effects. Strain-specific Gold is clean, pure and potent because we make it that way. We're discerning about the farms we source flowers from. Every small batch undergoes careful extraction, testing, and multiple stages of refinement to become Jetty Gold. Cannabis-derived terpenes are blended back into the final product for that distinctive, natural flower flavor. Contains no by-products, particulates or additives.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.