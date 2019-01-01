 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gold (Zkittlez)

Gold (Zkittlez)

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Gold (Zkittlez)

About this product

Zkittlez is a new exotic indica strain coming from Northern California growers. Cannabis terpenes deliver berry, fruity, tart flavors. Strain-specific Gold is a pure and potent cannabis concentrate because we make it that way. It starts with carefully selected flowers from sun-drenched farms. Every small batch undergoes careful extraction, testing, and multiple stages of refinement to become Jetty Gold. Cannabis-derived terpenes are blended back into the final product for that distinctive, natural flower flavor. Contains no by-products, particulates or additives.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.