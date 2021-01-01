Ice Cream Cake Solventless Cartridge .5g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A strong and sedative sweet treat, Ice Cream Cake is an indica that is great for night-time toking. Sweet, creamy, and fuel notes shine through in this Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 cross. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.