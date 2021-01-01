LA Confidential HIGH THC PAX Era Pod .5g
About this product
"A cross of OG L.A. Affie x Afghani from DNA Genetics, LA Confidential is a powerful and pure indica that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both mind-expanding and calming. Tasting notes are smooth and piney. Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
LA Confidential
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
