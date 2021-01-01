 Loading…

  5. Lava Cake UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Lava Cake UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Lava Cake UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

It’s no surprise to us that this cross between Thin Mint GSC x Grape Pie produced a delectable strain like Lava Cake. Keeping it UNREFINED preserves the delightful flavors, from vanilla and chocolate to hints of berry. Expect a pleasantly relaxing body buzz and save room for dessert! JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Lava Cake

Lava Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

