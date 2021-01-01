 Loading…

  5. Legend OG UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g
Indica

Legend OG UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Apparel Hats Legend OG UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This one is primarily petrol and earthy flavors with a sweet, fruity finish. In the lab we describe it as a ‘Sweet OG.’ It’s an Indica dom hybrid with a relaxing, heavy-on-your-eyelids type feeling. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Legend OG

Legend OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

