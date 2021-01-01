Crabcakes & Cannabis Beanie
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 42.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A favorite from the Jetty Farm, this Legend OG x Purple Punch cross blends petrol, earthy flavors with fruity, citrus tartness. The sativa-leaning, full body entourage high is in full effect thanks to careful terpene and cannabinoid preservation in this tasty UNREFINED Live Resin. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Be the first to review this product.