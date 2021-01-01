 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Sour Diesel UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Sour Diesel UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

About this product

'LSD’ for short, this California Sour x Lost Coast OG cross is perfect for those looking to enjoy a revitalizing, energetic and euphoric high. Lemony and slightly sweet, it’s a potent sativa for a complete buzz from head to toe. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Lemon Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

