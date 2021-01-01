Lemon Sour Diesel UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
'LSD’ for short, this California Sour x Lost Coast OG cross is perfect for those looking to enjoy a revitalizing, energetic and euphoric high. Lemony and slightly sweet, it’s a potent sativa for a complete buzz from head to toe. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Lemon Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.