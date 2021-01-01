 Loading…

Lionheart Live Badder Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lionheart Live Badder Concentrate 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

You don’t find many strains with Jamaican heritage like Lionheart. It thrives in super hot conditions, so it was pretty darn happy on the Jetty Farm. Mostly though we appreciate its unique flavor notes: Skunky, spicy with a little bit of citrus in the background. It’s a clean, classic sativa high that’s not too heavy on the body and nicely energetic. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

