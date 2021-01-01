About this product

You don’t find many strains with Jamaican heritage like Lionheart. It thrives in super hot conditions, so it was pretty darn happy on the Jetty Farm. Mostly though we appreciate its unique flavor notes: Skunky, spicy with a little bit of citrus in the background. It’s a clean, classic sativa high that’s not too heavy on the body and nicely energetic. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.