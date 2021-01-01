 Loading…

Hybrid

Mochi UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sweet and relaxing, just like a good dessert should be. This Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Sunset Sherbet hybrid cross has light fruity notes with herbal elements on the exhale. Evenly balanced and great for creativity. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Mochi

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mochi is a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red. This strain is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. 

