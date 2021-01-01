 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Motorbreath Flower x 3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)
Hybrid

Motorbreath Flower x 3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Cannabis Pre-rolls Motorbreath Flower x 3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Marrying two heavy fuel strains is what this pairing is all about. It’s a Chemdog x SFV OG Kush flower cross, supercharged with our UNREFINED Live Resin 3 Bears Kush for extra potency. With OG gas flavors and subtle sweet notes on the back end, the strong Kush pairings of flower and live resin infuse seamlessly for a big-hitting preroll. Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review