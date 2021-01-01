About this product

Northern Lights #5 is a legacy strain first introduced in 1989. A lot has changed since then, but those earthy, piney notes it’s known for are still there. It’s said that there are 11 different versions of Northern Lights, but #5 is the best of all. It has a very quick flowering cycle, making it a great strain for cultivating; no doubt, one of the reasons it’s still shining after all these years. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.