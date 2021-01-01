 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Northern Lights #5 Gold Cartridge 1g
Indica

Northern Lights #5 Gold Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Apparel Hats Northern Lights #5 Gold Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Northern Lights #5 is a legacy strain first introduced in 1989. A lot has changed since then, but those earthy, piney notes it’s known for are still there. It’s said that there are 11 different versions of Northern Lights, but #5 is the best of all. It has a very quick flowering cycle, making it a great strain for cultivating; no doubt, one of the reasons it’s still shining after all these years. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Northern Lights #5
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review