  5. Oaktown OG Badder Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g

Oaktown OG Badder Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Oaktown OG Badder Concentrate (Oakland Extracts) 1g

Oaktown OG Badder is a house blend of several amazing OGs we’ve been playing with from the farm. We combine two super gassy OG's and add the finishing touch of Sweet Kush to balance out the flavor and really let those OG terps sing. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, this Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Oakland Extracts concentrates start with single source cannabis from small, local farms and a proprietary technique that allows for maximum terpene retention. No added terps, THC or any other flavorings. It’s all about natural flavor and high potency.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

