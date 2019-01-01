About this product

A sativa-driven concentrate offering long-lasting effects and the invitation to unwind your mind. Tastes smooth and smoky like lemon and earth. Hand-crafted strains made exclusively for Jetty Extracts Era Pods are sourced from the best farms in Califonia. Every batch of concentrated oil gets reacquainted with its own whole-plant cannabis terpenes for the best flavor from the best materials. It's like a household-name strain with a high-quality twist. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each cartridge contains 500 mg of small-batch tested, ultra-refined cannabis oil for use with PAX Era devices. For more flavor and less vapor, turn down the heat (or vice versa). PAX technology lets you control the temperature to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-release varieties of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD blends.