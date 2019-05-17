 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PAX Era Pod (Do-Si-Dos)

PAX Era Pod (Do-Si-Dos)

by Jetty Extracts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges PAX Era Pod (Do-Si-Dos)

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is sourced from the Santa Cruz Mountains and has a down-to-earth smell and taste. Offers a steady, euphoric body-high. Hand-crafted strains made exclusively for Jetty Extracts Era Pods are sourced from the best farms in Califonia. Every batch of concentrated oil gets reacquainted with its own whole-plant cannabis terpenes for the best flavor from the best materials. It's like a household-name strain with a high-quality twist. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each pod contains 500 mg of ultra-refined cannabis oil for use with PAX Era devices. For more flavor and less vapor, turn down the heat (or vice versa). PAX technology lets you control the temperature to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-release varieties of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD blends.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.