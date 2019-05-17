OrangeCreamy
on May 17th, 2019
oh yeaaaa
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Do-Si-Dos is sourced from the Santa Cruz Mountains and has a down-to-earth smell and taste. Offers a steady, euphoric body-high. Hand-crafted strains made exclusively for Jetty Extracts Era Pods are sourced from the best farms in Califonia. Every batch of concentrated oil gets reacquainted with its own whole-plant cannabis terpenes for the best flavor from the best materials. It's like a household-name strain with a high-quality twist. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each pod contains 500 mg of ultra-refined cannabis oil for use with PAX Era devices. For more flavor and less vapor, turn down the heat (or vice versa). PAX technology lets you control the temperature to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-release varieties of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD blends.
on May 17th, 2019
oh yeaaaa
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.