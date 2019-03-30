Bbbedgar1
on March 30th, 2019
An oldie but a goodie. Jetty Extracts' Maui Wowie rewards you with an upbeat but mellow high. Special-blend oils exclusive to our Era Pod lineup start with small-farm grown California cannabis. Cryo-distilled Maui Wowie terpenes are added back into every small batch. The finished distillate is tested many times to ensure purity and quality. Paired with PAX technology, we like to think of Era Pod as the "art" in smart cannabis vaping. Click the Era Pod into the PAX Era device and take control of your vaping experience. LED lights confirm battery life, 25% charge per colored petal. The sleek design has no on/off button. Bluetooth connectivity, accelerometer hardware and lockout settings (for kids and homies) let you modify everything from your smartphone. To ensure an unforgettable vaping session, we laser-engrave the strain name on every Era Pod. Single-sourced, limited-edition strains, each cartridge contains 500 mg of cannabis oil made for use with PAX Era devices. Want more flavor and less vapor? Turn down the temperature. (Or vice versa). PAX technology lets you customize to the 1° (between 520° and 790°). Jetty Extracts Era Pods are available in limited-edition strains of indica, sativa, hybrid, and high-CBD.
on March 30th, 2019
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.